Kerala Congress wants party leaders to skip CPM party meetings, Shashi Tharoor opposes the decision

Shashi Tharoor remarked that the party congress is a national event and that it is not inappropriate to attend it, just hours after Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran asked party leaders to skip the CPM’s seminar.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, Ramesh Chennithala, and KV Thomas, have been invited to attend seminars as part of the CPM’s 23rd party congress, which will take place in Kannur from April 6 to 10. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran responded to the invitation by asking party leaders to avoid CPM party forums.

‘We have instructed Congress leaders that they are not permitted to join CPM seminars. The participation of party leaders at these forums will convey the wrong message to party members’ Sudhakaran said. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, on the other hand, disagreed with the state party president’s opinion, saying that the party congress is a national event in which participation is not inappropriate.

Shashi Tharoor added, in a democracy there must be a dialogue between members of different political parties. If the state leadership persists, the Congress MP said he will take the matter to the party’s leader, Sonia Gandhi.