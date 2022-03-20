Pak PM Imran Khan praises ‘India’s foreign policy’ amid turmoil

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India’s foreign policy on Sunday, praising its independent stance on foreign policy. The prime minister made the statement during a speech in which he listed his government’s achievements in response to the opposition’s motion of no-confidence against him. Voting is scheduled for March 25.

‘Main Aaj Hindustan ko daad deta hun (I praise our neighboring country Hindustan) as they have always had an independent foreign policy. Today, India is in their (America) alliance and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue); they say that they are neutral. They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of people,’ Mr. Khan said during a public rally in the Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

India abstained in three UN votes condemning Russia’s actions, calling only for a halt to violence, unlike its fellow members of the Quad alliance – Japan, Australia, and the United States. On the day of the invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Khan was in Moscow, and his government abstained from opposing it. No-confidence motions are alleged by Khan’s allies to be part of a western plot to overthrow the government. Despite Mr. Khan’s barb, the Army did not respond, but many interpreted it as a predicament the man has found himself in after three and a half years of rule.