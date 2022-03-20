Stay happy with your happy meal on International Happiness Day; Top five mood boosting foods

It’s the International Day of Happiness today, and one of the things that make us happy is good food. The purpose of the International Day of Happiness is to raise awareness on the value of happiness in one’s life and the overall impact it can have on a person’s well-being.

‘Build Back Happier’ is the theme for 2022, and is aimed at achieving global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Families and friends have been unable to be together for long periods of time due to lockdowns and pandemic-related norms. The economy and people’s livelihoods have been severely harmed. This means that in many regions, happiness is at an all-time low.

The food you eat plays a huge role in shaping your personality for the day. Good food can make your day the best, whereas bad ones can literally ruin your entire day. Here are the five top mood-boosting fruits and vegetables that are predictive of improving optimism and happiness for International Happiness Day.

Berries: Berries can help to improve your mood. You can start the day positively by including them in your first meal of the day.

Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits are filled with vitamin c which helps to strengthen your health and wellbeing. Recipes like the HelloFresh Zesty Citrus Chicken and Ginger Stir Fry, or Cod in a Lemon and Chive Butter help get the best of the acidic flavours.

Tomatoes: Whether it’s via a sauce like the HelloFresh King Prawn and Tomato Sauce Fresh Tagliatelle or in the form of cherry tomatoes such as the Cheesy Tomato, Chorizo and Mozzarella Orzo Risotto, these delicious tomato dishes are bound to increase the size of the smile on your face.

Salad: Salads are the ideal way to get more fruit and vegetables into your diet. This ensures you can achieve a healthy, balanced diet. This may help improve your optimism and increase your happiness levels. A good way to incorporate this into meals is with recipes like the HelloFresh Goat’s Cheese and Fig Salad. This is the perfect accompaniment to any meal. Or, even make the salad the main with the Waldorf Style Salad with Chicken and Bacon.

Leafy Vegetables: Leafy, green vegetables are bursting with vitamins, minerals and fibre. This contributes hugely to the healthy, balanced diet that is so importantly linked with theorised improvement on mental wellbeing.

Fruits and vegetables have been linked to mental wellbeing in a number of studies and just might be an investment into improved happiness. Grab a plate of your healthy meal, include all the foods that make you happy, too, will help achieve a balanced diet and keep your positivity levels up.