Abhishek Banerjee, wife Rujira move SC against ED summons in WB coal scam case

Abhishek Banerjee, a member of the Trinamool Congress, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s summons in a money laundering case related to the West Bengal coal scam.

On March 21 and 22, the ED summoned Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira for questioning. Banerjee and his wife have earlier challenged the ED’s summons before the Delhi High Court, claiming that as West Bengal residents, they should not be called to appear before the agency in the national capital.

However, on March 11, the high court dismissed their plea. Following this, the ED issued new summonses to Banerjee and his wife, requiring them to appear in person at the ED’s Delhi office. Abhishek Banerjee, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, filed a special leave petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi HC order which had dismissed his plea in the case.