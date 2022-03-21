Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP after UP Places 3rd In Poverty index

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, saying it is one of the worst states in the country, according to the Niti Aayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

‘In the first multidimensional poverty index (MPI) of NITI Aayog, under the BJP rule, UP is among the three poorest states in the country; UP ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured the worst position in the entire country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government,’ In a Hindi tweet, Akhilesh Yadav remarked.

He also posted a newspaper clipping claiming that Uttar Pradesh is one of the poorest states in the country. The SP chief was referring to the Niti Aayog’s MPI ranking report, which revealed Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh as India’s poorest states. According to the index, 51.91 percent of Bihar’s population is poor, with 42.16 percent in Jharkhand and 37.79 percent in Uttar Pradesh.