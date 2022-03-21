Can India withstand the fourth wave of Covid-19? Here’s what experts think

New Covid-19 cases have exploded in numerous regions of the world, including Europe and Asia following a momentary sigh of relief. The globe is wondering if another coronavirus outbreak is imminent due to this rising tendency.

India has had three waves of Covid-19, the most recent of which was caused by the perilous Delta and Omricon variants. In the wake of a probable fourth wave of Covid-19, here’s what experts have to say about the preparedness of the country.

According to a study conducted by the Mathematics and Statistics department of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, another fourth wave of Covid-19 is expected in June this year. Despite the fact that the study was not peer-reviewed, it concluded that the wave would not put a strain on India’s health system and would be less harmful than past waves.

Dr VK Paul, a member of the NITI Ayog, stated at a recent press conference that India is ready for another probable wave because a big portion of the population is both naturally immunised and has received both doses of Covid vaccines.

Dr T Jacob John, an eminent virologist and former professor at Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore said on Saturday that the odds of a fourth COVID-19 wave is low unless another variant emerges.

‘There is no scientific, epidemiological reason to predict a fourth COVID-19 wave but nobody can predict that it will not happen. I can say the probability is extremely low but it is important to be vigilant and cautious. There is a need to keep looking at the viruses and their genetic sequences and see if there are any new variants appearing and if any variants are overtaking Omicron locally in more places’, he added.