‘DD and SBS’ sign MoU to broaden their global reach to Australia

Now, Doordarshan’s news content will be available in Australia. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today by India’s Prasar Bharati and Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) to boost co-operation in the field of broadcasting.

This MoU will not only strengthen mutually beneficial relations between India and Australia but will also enable DD News and DD India to reach out to the Indian diaspora in Australia. The two broadcasters will explore opportunities for co-production and joint broadcast of programs that span multiple genres.

In a briefing on the MoU, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla explained how the MoU would facilitate the exchange of programs, expert knowledge in this sector, and daily slots for DD India, DD News, and DD Sahyadri on Australian television channels. They will also exchange programs in the fields of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news, travel, music, and arts.

Both public broadcasters will also exchange professionals and organize their training to share their know-how in technical production and technical production, etc. According to the press statement issued by the ministry, both broadcasters will provide facilities and general assistance, such as the supply of information and other organizational and technical assistance.