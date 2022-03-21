Here’s the recipe for spicy Indo-Chinese classic ‘Salt and Pepper Chicken’

Apart from Indian food, Indo-Chinese cuisine has captured the hearts of foodies all across the country. Spring rolls, chilli chicken and chow mein all have tantalising flavours that scream indulgence! The food incorporates the greatest flavours of Indian cuisine while also adding a spicy touch to Chinese meals, making it suitable for Indian spice palates.

Indo-Chinese cuisine is so popular these days that you can find it on the menus of any restaurant and even on the streets! Our passion for this delectable cuisine led us to discover the recipe for an exceedingly popular Indo-Chinese dish that is highly famous among foodies: Salt & Pepper Chicken.

The name may lead you to believe that this chicken meal contains simply salt and pepper, but the fact is that the use of a range of spices infuses this Indo-Chinese delicacy with bright flavours. Depending on your tastes, salt and pepper chicken can be eaten as a snack or as a main dish. This preparation of the dish is remarkably similar to that of Chilli chicken.

Salt, sesame oil, egg yolk, and a few spoons of egg white are used to marinate chicken strips. After that, combine cornstarch and potato starch with the marinated chicken and stir thoroughly. In a kadhai, deep-fry the marinated chicken till golden brown and crisp.

In a mortar, crush the peppercorns or if you don’t have a mortar, use pepper powder instead. Heat oil on a wok, and add garlic and red chillies. Combine onions, capsicums, sugar, salt and sesame oil in a mixing bowl. After that, season the fried chicken with crushed pepper and put it in the pan. Serve with spring onions as a garnish. Serve this hot and spicy salt and pepper chicken with fried rice or Hakka noodles or eat as a snack.