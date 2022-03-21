IFS officer shares picture of plaque dedicated to sparrow

Many people have fond memories of waking up to the lovely singing of sparrows. These birds, which were plentiful once, have fallen in numbers due to the degradation of their natural flora.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted a photo of a plaque dedicated to a sparrow killed in a police shooting in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in March 1974 on World Sparrow Day, which is commemorated every year on March 20 to promote awareness about the species.

‘Today is #WorldSparrowDay. Whose songs are fading day by day. But here is a unique thing to share today. Only plaque in world dedicated to #sparrow is in Ahmedabad. Dedicated to a sparrow that died in March of 1974 in police firing. People are beautiful !!’, Kaswan said in his tweet.

Today is #WorldSparrowDay. Whose songs are fading day by day. But here is a unique thing to share today. Only plaque in world dedicated to #sparrow is in Ahmedabad. Dedicated to a sparrow that died in March of 1974 in police firing. People are beautiful !! pic.twitter.com/jyPweFub7L — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 20, 2022

The gesture was well received by the public and the tweet sparked a conversation about the decline in the sparrow population. ‘Sparrows were as common as pigeons in Ahmedabad. They are gone now, don’t know what happened. We even had so many vultures around the riverside. We used to live near the river and I used to get annoyed by vultures at the terrace because they were scary and I couldn’t play near them’, a user wrote.

Also Read: Can India withstand the fourth wave of Covid-19? Here’s what experts think

The Nature Forever Society of India, in collaboration with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France and other national and international organisations, have formed World Sparrow Day. Mohammed Dilawar, a conservationist from India who founded The Nature Forever Society, is well-known for his efforts to save sparrows.

Today is #WorldSparrowDay

Did you know that there are 25 species of sparrows globally? And 5 of these are found in India.

(These exquisite paintings are from my friend Rupa Samaria, at Visuals Art Gallery, India Habitat Center) pic.twitter.com/81JwYij2U9 — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) March 20, 2022

Today is World Sparrow Day. The perfect excuse to repost this GORGEOUS painting 'Rainy Day Sparrows' – by Isle of Man based wildlife artist, Jeremy Paul…#WorldSparrowDay pic.twitter.com/XVgJIM5Pim — Brigit Strawbridge (@B_Strawbridge) March 20, 2022