Injured cobra treated at Telangana hospital, released after recovery

On Sunday, March 20, Dharmayya, a resident of Wanaparthy, Telangana, found a cobra while laying the foundation stone for his house. The serpent was injured and unable to move. He quickly called Krishna Sagar, a professional home security guard. He is, however, well-known in the Wanaparthy district for rescuing snakes.

The snake was taken to the local veterinarian, Anjaneyu Clinic. Dr. Pagidala Srinivas Reddy took an X-ray of the snake and applied a plaster cast to it. Cheerla Krishna Sagar, a 42-year-old home security constable, created the Sagar Snake Society. He used to kill serpents with his father in his field, and he had also been bitten once.

He then realised that not all snakes are poisonous, and that not all snakes are dangerous to humans. He has been a saviour for snakes in Wanaparthy since then, and in 2012, he established the Sagar snake society to rescue snakes in the area. It is a society with over 35 members that not only saves snakes but also creates public awareness about snakes.