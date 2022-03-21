Latest Instagram post of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth hints at her debut Bollywood project; Details inside

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has shown no signs of slowing down, even after being hospitalised twice for various reasons. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Story to show off her work and to reveal something exciting coming next.

Sharing a picture of herself sitting on a couch and working on her iPad, she wrote, ‘iPad script reading vs paper hard copy…any day turning a page hands down! So hard to figure this out! #oldschoolgirlatheart ! My confused expression caught on camera courtesy [email protected]_VishnuR? ..but something interesting coming up’.

According to a recent report, actor Rajinikanth’s daughter is now working on her first Bollywood production. It stated that she will be directing a film which is produced by Meenu Aroraa and ‘Oh Saathi Chal’ is reportedly the title of the film.

However, it is unclear whether her Instagram Story is tied to her Bollywood endeavour, but the tabloid claims that an announcement would be made shortly. As per reports, a source familiar with the event said, ‘Aishwaryaa will be directing her first Hindi film. It is based on a true love story, which was talked about all over the media a few years ago’.

Also Read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops Dhanush’s name from her Instagram bio

Confirming the news, Meenu Arora said, ‘Yes it’s true, but I can’t talk much about the project right now, it’s at a nascent stage. We are in the process of scripting right now and then we will finalise the cast’.

Aishwaryaa was in the headlines after announcing her divorce from Dhanush. In January this year, the couple, who had been married for 17 years, released a joint statement revealing their separation on their social media handles.