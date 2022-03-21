Mamata Banerjee’s flight lost altitude before landing, Calcutta HC seeks aviation regulator’s report

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the country’s aviation regulator, the DGCA, to provide a report on the measures taken to protect Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s flight, days after her chartered flight experienced massive turbulence during landing. The regulator will have two weeks to submit the report.

Mamata Banerjee’s flight hit turbulent air pockets minutes before landing at the Kolkata airport, according to reports. She was returning from Varanasi, where she had been campaigning for Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. The incident did not result in any injuries. The pilot was able to safely land the plane, the sources said.

Mamata Banerjee claimed two days after the incident that it wasn’t mid-air turbulence that caused the incident, but rather the pilot avoiding a head-on collision between her chartered plane and another plane in midair, reported news agency PTI. She stated that another aircraft had flown in front of her plane, and that it was the pilot’s quick action that averted a midair crisis.

A case was filed with the police over the chief minister’s flight suddenly lost altitude before landing. On April 25, the court will hear the case again.