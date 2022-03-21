Michael Jackson musical plans on launching national tour in 2023

Next year, the new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson will moonwalk across America.

‘MJ,’ which includes dozens of songs by the King of Pop and others, will tour 17 major cities over two years beginning in 2023. It begins on July 15, 2023, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

‘We are pleased by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and we are already deep in preparations to bring this electrifying show to Chicago and across the country,’ said co-producer Lia Vollack in a statement. ‘Chicago is a great theatre and music destination, and we are thrilled to be able to embark on this adventure in one of the Nederlander Organization’s most stunning facilities.”‘

Additional tour dates and the complete cast list will be released at a later date. The tour will also feature a previously announced two-week engagement at Charlotte’s Blumenthal Performing Arts Center from September 26 to October 8, 2023.

Most of Jackson’s and the Jackson 5’s biggest hits are featured in the musical, including ‘ABC,’ ‘Black or White,’ ‘Blame it on the Boogie,’ ‘Bad,’ ‘Billie Jean,’ ‘Off the Wall,’ ‘Thriller,’ and ‘I’ll Be There.’

The bio’s framing device is a fictitious MTV film crew that has gained access to chronicle Jackson’s 1992 ‘Dangerous’ tour preparation. Jackson travels back in time to discuss his career and approach, displaying a perfectionist streak. It was written by Lynn Nottage and directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon.

The estate of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, has given their blessing to the musical.

Many Broadway critics were dissatisfied with the show because it avoided claims of abuse, which eventually haunted Jackson. However, almost everyone felt that the songs and dancing were excellent, as was the principal actor, Myles Frost.