No re-examinations for hijab protestors who’missed’ their practical exams; PUE

The Department of Pre University Education (PUE) has given an important announcement for the Hijab row protestors who did not sit for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022. According to the most recent information, the government has decided not to allow the protesters to have another chance to write the practical exams as they had boycotted them.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022 practical examinations were set to take place in February and March. Many students, however, had decided not to take the examinations during this time – some because they were not permitted to wear hijab, while others were either showing support or seeking a resolution.

The announcement of ‘no re-examination’ comes as officials consider alternative options for hijab row protestors who failed the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022. The government decided to mark them ‘absent’ for the missed Practical tests, therefore ending any hope of a resolution.

‘How can we even consider the possibility? If we allow the students who boycotted the practicals because they were not allowed to wear hijab to the exam despite the interim order issued by the high court, another student will come citing some other reason and seeking a second chance. It is impossible,’ BC Nagesh, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, stated.