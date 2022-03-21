‘PM Modi sleeps just 2 hours a day, watches over the country for 24 hours’: BJP

According to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleeps for only two hours every day and is doing an experiment to avoid sleeping and be able to work for the country for 24 hours. Patil made these remarks recently when speaking to BJP workers in Kolhapur ahead of the by-election for the Kolhapur North Assembly seat.

Patil said Prime Minister Modi sleeps for only two hours a day and works for 22 hours a day. ‘Now, he is experimenting so he doesn’t have to sleep anymore,’ Patil said, adding that Modi looks out for the country ‘every minute of the day.

As Patil put it, Modi is trying to deny himself sleep in order to be awake 24 hours a day to serve the nation. ‘He doesn’t waste a single minute,’ he added. In the BJP leader’s view, the prime minister works efficiently and is aware of what is happening in any party in the country.