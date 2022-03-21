Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, is expected to remain in position. On Monday, March 21, the decision was announced during a meeting of the BJP’s legislature party in Dehradun. The meeting at the state party headquarters in Dehradun included the BJP’s central observers for the state, Union minister Rajnath Singh, and senior leader Meenakshi Lekhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Uttarakhand for a second consecutive term after winning 46 seats in the recently concluded state assembly elections. Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the other hand, lost in his Khatima constituency in the Udhamsingh Nagar district. Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had won two terms in a row from this seat in 2012 and 2017, lost by 6,579 votes to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

He resigned as Uttarakhand’s chief minister on March 11. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired over a meeting at his residence the day before about the establishment of the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand.