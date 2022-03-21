Saffron flag may one day become our national flag says RSS leader

‘One or the other day, the saffron flag might be our national flag,’ RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has courted controversy by saying that the national flag could be changed in the future.

‘Because of the appeasement policy of the Congress, the flag of India was broken. Who formed this tricolour? Which flag was there before this? Earlier, the Union Jack of the British was there. Prior to that, the flag of our country contained a green star and moon,’ said Prabhakar Bhat.

‘If majority people vote for change of national flag in parliament and Rajya Sabha then the flag can be changed. If this continues in this manner, Hindu society will unite.’ he remarked at the end of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s padayatra to Koragajja kshetra in Kutthar on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, March 20.

‘Earlier Swarnavalli Shri had said that he will teach Bhagavad Gita in schools. Then all the progressive thinkers had created chaos. Let the Bible and Quran be at your homes. Bhagavad Gita should be read in all schools and houses.’ he remarked, referring to the plan to include the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum.