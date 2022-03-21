Samsung launches ‘Samsung Galaxy A53 5G’ in India : Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: South Korean electronics company, Samsung has launched its new 5G smartphone Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in India. The new smartphone is offered in four colours- black, white, light blue, and peach. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 34,499, while the top 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 35,999.

Pre-booking of the phone will begin from March 21 on Samsung.com, retail shops, and select online portals and the deliveries will start from March 25. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy A53 5G will be eligible for a bank cashback of Rs 3,000 or a Samsung Finance+ cashback of Rs 2,000 as a special offer.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

The new smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a new 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset and runs on Android 12. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS. It also has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well as two 5-megapixel cameras.