Smoke alert in cargo hold, Qatar Airways diverts a Delhi-Doha flight to Karachi.

A Qatar Airways passenger plane flying from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi on Monday after the airline declared an emergency due to smoke in the cargo hold, the airline said. The plane landed safely in Karachi, where it was met by emergency services, and passengers exited in a safe and orderly way via stairwells, according to a statement.

The airline said that, the situation is currently being investigated, and a relief flight is being organised to transport passengers onwards to Doha. ‘We apologise for any trouble this has caused our passengers; they will be assisted with their onward travel plans,’ the statement read.

Qatar Airways reported its flight ‘QR579 from Delhi to Doha on March 21 was diverted to Karachi after a declaration of emergency due to smoke detected in the cargo hold.’