Yemeni Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, disrupt refinery output

The Saudi energy ministry and official media reported on Monday that Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia fired missiles and drones against Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, causing a short dip in output at a refinery. No injuries were reported.

The ministry stated in a statement that drone strikes struck a petroleum products distribution centre in the southern Jizan region, a natural gas plant, and the Yasref refinery in the Red Sea town of Yanbu.

‘The attack on Yasref facilities has resulted in a temporary reduction in refinery production, which will be offset by inventory,’ it said, referring to Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and China Petrochemical Corporation.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said during a conference call on the company’s earnings that the attacks had no effect on the company’s delivery to customers.

The strikes on Saturday night and Sunday morning also targeted a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, a power station in Dhahran al Janub, and a gas facility in Khamis Mushait, according to the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen for seven years.

According to the Saudi-led coalition, another Aramco distribution station was struck later on Sunday in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, resulting in a fire in one of the tanks. According to the report, the fire was contained and no one was injured.