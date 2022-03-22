‘India’s air traffic is in the upswing’: 7.7 million passengers flew in February 2022

In February, Indian air passenger traffic grew sequentially due to easing Covid travel restrictions, combined with pent-up demand and base effect. Last month, the country’s domestic flights carried 76.96 lakh passengers, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The sector carried 64.08 lakh passengers sequentially in January. However, India’s domestic air passenger traffic volume declined (-) 1.68 percent compared to February 2021. In February 2021, the traffic number was 78.27 lakh.

‘Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Feb 2022 were 141.04 lakh as against 155.61 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of (-) 9.36 percent and monthly growth of (-) 1.68 percent,’ the DGCA said in its February data report.

According to the report, the cancellation rate for domestic flights was 0.45 percent for the month of February. According to the report, the scheduled domestic airlines received 327 passenger complaints during the month of February 2022. The complaint ratio per 10,000 passengers was 0.42.