‘World’s largest Hindu temple’ to be built by 2.5 crore donation from Muslim family

One Muslim family in Bihar has donated for the building of the biggest Hindu temple Virat Ramayan Mandir, worth Rs 2.5 crore, in the Kaithwalia area of the East Champaran district in the state. This is an example of religious harmony between all religions in the country.

Acharya Kishore Kunal, chief of the Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust, which is undertaking the project, said that Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, who has donated the land, is a businessman from East Champaran based in Guwahati. ‘He recently completed all formalities pertaining to the donation of land belonging to his family for the construction of the temple at the registrar office of the Kesharia sub-division (East Champaran),’ Kunal, a former Indian Police Service officer, said.

Cambodia’s Angkor Wat is bigger:

Acharya said that the donation made by Khan and his family exemplified social harmony and brotherhood between the two communities. He added that this dream project could not have been realized without the help of Muslims. So far, the Mahavir Mandir Trust has acquired 125 acres of land for the temple. It plans to acquire another 25 acres in the near future.

Virat Ramayan Mandir is set to be taller than Angkor Wat, which is 215 feet tall and was built in the 12th century in Cambodia. East Champaran’s temple complex will have 18 temples with high spires, and its Shiv temple will have the world’s largest Shivling. Approximately $500 million will be invested in the construction. New Delhi’s parliament building will soon receive advice from the building’s experts.