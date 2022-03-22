Zomato will deliver Biryani, Momos, Omlettes, Poha, Coffee in 10 minutes: Read how…

The founder of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, has sought to reassure stakeholders outraged by the company’s plans to deliver food in 10 minutes. Through several slides on social media, the CEO has assured users of the safety of the drivers, the quality of the food, and the viability of the model. With the delivery partner riding at 20 kilometres per hour, Zomato hopes to deliver food to customers in 3-6 minutes.

According to Goyal, the 10-minute food delivery will only apply to specific food items and specific customer locations. Social media questioned how it is going to be able to deliver good quality goods in such a short period of time.

Hello twitter, good morning :) I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) :D (1/2) https://t.co/PKKn97NhTf pic.twitter.com/NAfw20K1rF — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

The day before, Mr. Goyal had announced the company’s plans to deliver food in 10 minutes. He said the company will achieve its goal by creating a dense network of finishing stations, which will be located close to high-demand customer neighborhoods. To ensure that food is hot, sterile, and fresh when picked up by its delivery partner, the company will also rely on dish-level demand prediction algorithms and in-station robotics.

Depending on predictability, Zomato will place some 20-30 items across its finishing stations from partner restaurants. Furthermore, following the 10-minute model, the items’ prices are also expected to be reduced. From April, Zomato Instant, as it will be called, will start a pilot program in Gurugram.