Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shares heartwarming poem for her sons Linga and Yatra

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt poem for her sons Linga and Yatra on the occasion of World Poetry Day.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwaryaa shared a beautiful picture of herself with her sons and wrote, ‘You kicked me while in my womb…Now I enjoy you kiss me while all grown and groom. Thank you to have you lovely souls as sons to God I say everyday. Prayer is the only way I can repay. This is love you cannot measure. But bringing you up, see you grow and bloom I will forever treasure….’

On the professional front, Aishwaryaa will make her Bollywood directorial debut with the film ‘Oh Saathi Chal’. Meenu Aroraa, who is most known for producing the highly acclaimed film ‘Jhund’ will produce Oh Saathi Chal, which will be an astonishing real love tale. The filmmaker’s Tamil music video, ‘Payani’ was released a few weeks ago. The music video marked Aishwaryaa’s comeback to directing after a nine-year hiatus.

