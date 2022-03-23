Breaking News: Fire breaks out in godown, kills 11 migrants

A massive fire engulfed a scrap godown in Hyderabad’s Bhoiguda area on Wednesday morning, killing 11 workers. It took six fire engines to extinguish the blaze. One person managed to survive after he broke a window in order to escape. He is currently receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each family. ‘The loss of life in the devastating fire at Bhoiguda in Hyderabad is tragic. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased during this difficult time. PMNRF will provide 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased,’ he said.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the wreckage and taken to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Zone. DNA tests will be conducted to identify the victims. Azampura village in Bihar is home to ten of the eleven migrant workers who died. About a year and a half ago, they began working at the godown.

TELANGANA CM ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock over the incident and announced ex gratia payments to the families of the deceased of Rs 5 lakh each. Furthermore, he directed Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for the bodies to be returned to Bihar. On Wednesday morning, Somesh Kumar and minister T Srinivas Yadav visited the accident site.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE

The fire which broke out around 4 am is believed to be a short circuit.