Country to lift vaccine mandates, crowd limits

Wellington: New Zealand government has decided to lift the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this. The decision was taken as daily Covid-19 cases decreased in the country.

The limit on outdoor gatherings will be lifted from late Friday. Sports events and concerts will be allowed with no restrictions. Vaccine passes and scanning codes would no longer be compulsory from April 4 and most vaccine mandates — requiring employees to be immunized— would be dropped.

The announcement comes a week after the government outlined plans to open New Zealand’s borders earlier than originally scheduled. New Zealand was widely praised for keeping Covid-19 out of the community for extended periods during the pandemic. Only 177 deaths due to Covid-19 was reported in the island nation.