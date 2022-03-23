Emirates announce two flights daily to this city

Dubai; Emirates Airline will operate twice daily on its Dubai-Melbourne route. The flight service will begin from May 1. Thus the frequency of Dubai- Melbourne service will be increased to fourteen weekly services.

The air carrier will deploy its flagship A380 aircraft for the service. It will have 14 First Class suites, 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 426 ergonomically designed seats in Economy Class. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.

The flight will depart Dubai daily at 10:05hrs, arriving in Melbourne at 05:30hrs the next day. From Melbourne, the flight will depart at 05:15 and arrive in Dubai at 13:10hrs.The additional flight will join the existing service which flies daily from Dubai, departing at 02:40hrs and arriving at 21:50hrs in Melbourne. From Melbourne, the flight departs at 21:15hrs and is scheduled to arrive in Dubai at 05:15hrs the next day.

The additional daily frequency between Dubai and Melbourne will grow Emirates’ seats to over 1,000 a day.