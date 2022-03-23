Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright marries Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright, who is most known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series, got married to her fiancé Andrew Lococo. The actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the wonderful news to her fans and followers.

The 31-year-old shared a poolside close-up video of their wedding rings and wrote, ‘Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!’

Wright also reshared her wedding photographs uploaded by guests in Instagram Stories. She broke the news of her relationship with Lococo in September 2020 via her Instagram handle.

She was previously married to Jamie Campbell Bower, an actor she met on the set of the final ‘Harry Potter’ film in 2010. Jamie appeared in the film as the youthful Gellert Grindelwald. According to reports, the two split up in 2012.

On the job front, Wright recently reunited with her Harry Potter co-stars for the special reunion ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’.