Regular international flights to resume next week; Read on to know the details

The Indian government has stated that regular international flights will restart from March 27. Airline operations are resuming after a two-year break due to a decrease in coronavirus infections in the country. The government cancelled planned foreign flight services on March 23, 2020. However, from July 2020 onwards, flights under the Air Bubble Agreements and the Vande Bharat Mission would be launched with a select group of nations.

With the restoration of international routes, airlines are anticipating a surge in demand for leisure and business travel. According to a poll conducted by the travel company Agoda, by 2022, 39% of Indians are expected to travel worldwide. However, the fear of quarantine and a lack of awareness of RT-PCR regulations remain the most pressing concerns. As a result, here is a list of countries that are reducing entrance rules and enabling Indians to enter without having to do an RT-PCR test.

Bahrain

Non-vaccinated travellers can now enter the island country in the Persian Gulf without having to do a pre-departure RT-PCR test. Al Jasra House, Al Bahrain Museum, Manama Souq, Dive Bahrain, the world’s biggest underwater theme park, and the Nurana Islands for kayaking and other water sports are all worth visiting.

Egypt

Egypt is gradually becoming a popular tourism destination in the Middle East for Indians. For travellers who have been vaccinated with Covishield or AstraZeneca, the RT-PCR test is no longer necessary. The Red Sea, Khan el-Khalili market, and the Great Pyramids of Giza, among other destinations, may be visited by just filling out a health declaration form.

France

For travellers who have obtained a complete immunisation, France has removed the necessity for RT-PCR. Provence, the French Alps, Dijon, Burgundy, Champagne, and Lyon city are among the world’s most romantic destinations. You can visit cities like Paris and see the Eiffel Tower, Seine River, and Mont-Saint-Michel, or go close to nature in regions like Provence, the French Alps, Dijon, Burgundy, Champagne, and Lyon city.

Lebanon

A pre-departure RT-PCR test is not necessary for travellers who have received their second immunisation at least six months before travelling to Lebanon. All you have to do now is go to the Ministry of Health website and upload your immunisation certificate. Greco-Roman temples, Baalbek – the temple of Bacchus, Lebanon’s famed cedars in the Chouf, and the Beiteddine Palace are all worth visiting.

Turkey

The Turkish government does not need RT-PCR testing for those who have been vaccinated. Only 72 hours before arrival, travellers must complete a health form. Turkey’s culture is influenced by Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and visitors may see the metropolis of Istanbul as well as cities such as Cappadocia.