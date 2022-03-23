Is it safe to have sex during pregnancy?

Sex is the part of normal life. So as the sex during pregnancy. It won’t harm the baby as the baby is protected by your abdomen and the uterus’ muscular walls. As per studies, penetration and intercourse’s movement won’t harm the baby, who is protected by the abdomen and the uterus’ muscular walls.

But some doctors advise to avoid sex during pregnancy. The main reason for this is that hormones in semen called prostaglandins can stimulate contractions. One exception may be for women who are overdue and want to induce labor. Some doctors believe that prostaglandins in semen actually induce labor in a full-term or past-due pregnancy, since the gel used to “ripen” the cervix and induce labor also contains prostaglandins. But other doctors believe this semen/labor connection is only theoretical and that having sex doesn’t trigger labor.

But if you engage in sex during pregnancy then you must keep these thing in your mind.

Safe sex is even more important during pregnancy because if you contract any sexually transmitted disease (STD), it can lead to serious complications. So, use a condom and maintain sexual hygiene.

Sex with your partner on top, while you lie on your back, might be more uncomfortable during pregnancy, so make sure you experiment with positions and find the one that you’re most comfortable with.

Lying on your side while facing towards or away from your partner is a more comfortable sex position during pregnancy.

Oral sex is safe during pregnancy, but if you do engage in it, make sure that your partner does not blow into your vagina. This can cause an air embolism – a blockage of a blood vessel due to an air bubble. An embolism can be potentially fatal for you and your baby.

While having sex during pregnancy is generally safe, there are a few conditions which will require more care and your doctor might suggest that you avoid sex if you are diagnosed with them. Here are a few instances when having sex will not be safe during pregnancy: If you have unexplained vaginal bleeding, the situation can get worse due to sex. In case you are leaking amniotic fluid, your baby is not safe, and neither is having sex.