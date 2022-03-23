Kangana Ranaut visits Vaishno Devi temple on her 35th birthday

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 35th birthday today. The actress visited Vaishno Devi Temple to commemorate the occasion. The Queen of Bollywood went to the ancient temple with her sister Rangoli Chandel and uploaded images of them both beaming after receiving blessings.

Kangana chose a bright salwar suit on her day for her religious trip. She thanked her followers for their support and shared beautiful photos of herself during the trip on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, ‘Today on the occasion of my birthday day. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi Ji with her and my parent’s blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers showered the actress with love and wishes. They dropped heart emojis and wished her a happy birthday.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently hosting a reality show titled ‘Lock Upp’. She is also working on her upcoming films such as ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Tejas’.