Know how to use WhatsApp on 4 devices at once

Mumbai: World’s most popular social media messaging platform, WhatsApp usually launches new features for customers. The app owned by Facebook has recently launched multi-device functionality. The new feature will allow users to use WhatsApp on up to four separate devices at the same time without requiring their smartphone to connect each time they log in. It allows you to send and receive WhatsApp messages directly from your computer without needing to have your phone connected.

The multi-device functionality lets users to use WhatsApp on their phone as well as up to four other non-smartphone devices. Users cannot use the same WhatsApp account on two separate cellphones at the same time, but they can connect up to four PCs or tablets to WhatsApp Web at the same time. At present, users had to have their phone linked to the internet in order to continue using WhatsApp. Now, users can freely use WhatsApp Web without needing to keep their phone linked to the internet.

Here is how to connect WhatsApp to up to 4 devices:

To access the feature, navigate to www.web.whatsapp.com in their web browser. A QR code will appear on the screen.

Then, open WhatsApp on your phone and select the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

Then, under Linked Devices, click “Link a Device.”

Scanning the QR code on your device now, and you’re done! You may now forget about your phone and use WhatsApp on other devices without restriction.