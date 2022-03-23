Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian stock market. Equity indices started on a higher note but gave up all of their gains in afternoon deals, dragged by automobile and financial stocks.

BSE Sensex slipped down 304 points or 0.53% to close at 57,685. NSE Nifty moved 70 points or 0.40% lower to settle at 17,246. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.55% and small-cap shares shed 0.21% each. 8 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,467 shares advanced and 1,927 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Dr Reddy’s, ITC, PowerGrid, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries . The top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank ,HDFC, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Britannia, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and Sun Pharma.