Three-dimensional survey of Taj Mahal begins by the archaeological department

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has commenced work on a 3-D survey of the Taj Mahal with the support of a team of international specialists.

According to a senior official from the Department of Archeology, a 3-D examination of the walls, minarets, and domes of the Taj Mahal is underway. A team of international specialists has been conducting a detailed condition assessment (DCA) of the Taj Mahal since March 10, which incorporates ten types of technologies, including 3-D.

Every detail about the Taj Mahal is being gathered and will be put to good use in conservation efforts. If monuments are damaged as a result of a disaster or for other causes, this report will indicate their state in 2022. The survey will also aid in its repair or reconstruction.

The three sites throughout the country are being assessed using cutting-edge technology for conservation, according to Agra Archaeological Department Chief Rajkumar Patel. The ‘Pilot Project’ is the name of the initiative. The crew will stay in the Taj Mahal until March 25 and submit a report.

On the other side, Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber, argued that there would have been no need to bring in foreign experts if the Taj Mahal and other national monuments had been evaluated on a regular basis by Indian experts. He claimed that the domestic and international tourists visiting the Taj Mahal are not supplied with necessary amenities.