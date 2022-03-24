Abramovich played early role for peace talks on Ukraine crisis, says Kremlin

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin claimed on Thursday, but the process was now in the hands of the two sides’ negotiating teams.

Because of his experience in Russia, where he made a fortune during the tumultuous 1990s period of post-communist privatisation, Ukraine invited Abramovich to help mediate.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters, “He did take part in the initial stage.” “Right now, the talks are taking place between the two teams, the Russians and the Ukrainians.”

While their armies are killing each other after the Russian invasion on February 24, Russia and Ukraine are discussing a peace accord, but the issue of land has threatened to derail negotiations. The discussions began on February 28.

The West has slapped sanctions on Russian oligarchs like Abramovich, Russian firms, and Russian politicians in an attempt to convince President Vladimir Putin to back down over Ukraine, effectively shutting the Russian economy off from the rest of the world.

Russia has openly warned that the West’s response reveals it is both decadent and deceptive, and that the post-1991 experiment of looking Westwards is over: Moscow will now look to China, India, and other countries.