Country extends visa on arrival for passengers from 42 countries including India

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has extended the visa on arrival (VoA) for passengers from 42 countries arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali. Tourists from Australia, the United States, the Netherlands, Brunei Darussalam, the Philippines, England, Italy, Japan, Germany, Cambodia, Canada, China, Laos, Malaysia, France, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, India, Mexico, Myanmar, Norway, Poland, Seychelles, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tunisia and South Korea will now be allowed to enter Bali using VoA.

Indonesia is planning to apply the VoA programme to other airports such as those in Surabaya and Jakarta. Earlier, the Indonesia government had lifted mandatory quarantine rule for fully vaccinated passengers coming from 20 countries to Bali. They must submit a negative RT-PCR certificate and proof of a four-day hotel booking.

Bali is a popular tourist destination in Indonesia. It is known for its surfing, temples, waterfalls, and nightlife. It attracted 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019.