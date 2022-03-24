Excessive use of electronic device may impact fertility, says study

A study published in the Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical and Clinical Research, claimed that over use of electronic gadgets like mobile phones, laptops, or even microwaves may lead to infertility among men. The study found that sperm motility can be negatively impacted by mobile phone usage or electromagnetic radiation. Sperm ‘motility’ refers to the ability of the sperm to move. If sperm motility is poor, then the sperm is not swimming properly, which leads to infertility.

As per the study, the radiation emissions from non-ionising radiations, namely mobile phones, laptops, computers, microwave ovens, televisions, WiFi, phone towers and radars, are affecting the testicles, which in turn can affect sperm count, morphology, motility, and cause damage to the DNA, hormones and antioxidative enzymes in the body. Using a cell phone while in a moving vehicle also causes a significant impact of radiation as the handset tries to maintain signals and data throughout the ride.

According to a study by the World Health Orgainzation, the prevalence of infertility in the general population is 15 to 20%. Male fertility contributes 20 to 40% of this rate. In India, 23% males suffer from infertility.

As per the study, keeping mobile phones in the pocket and long-time use of laptop keeping it in lap harm both the quantity and quality of sperms. The problem persists as the heat and radiations emanating from these devices harm the sperm cells by reducing its size.

So it is better to stop using gadgets for long time and it should not be used before bedtime.