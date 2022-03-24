Forex Market: Indian rupee surges marginally against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged marginally against the US dollar in the forex market. The rising crude oil price weighed upon the local currency. But the positive trend in the Indian equity market supported the domestic currency from downfall.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened lower at 76.37 against the American dollar. During trading it inched higher to 76.35. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.80 against the UAE dirham. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 76.39 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17% to 98.78.Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 481.33 crore.