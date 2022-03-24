Google blocks Russia over ‘un-authentic’ war information

Media regulators in Russia have imposed restrictions on Google News, accusing the company of disseminating inaccurate information about Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. Reports from Russian news agencies state that Roskomnadzor made the decision on the request of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office.

‘Google provided access to material containing false information… about the course of the special military operation on Ukrainian territory,’ said the statement from Russia’s media regulator. A Google statement confirmed that some people in Russia are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website, which is not due to any technical issues on Google’s end.

‘We have tried to keep Russia’s access to information services like News as long as possible. It provided access to numerous publications and materials that contained inauthentic and publicly relevant information about the special military operation on Ukrainian soil,’ Interfax quoted the regulator as saying.

It is illegal to report any events that may discredit Russia’s military under a new Russian law. The Russian government has tightened its grip over information on the internet since it began its involvement in Ukraine on February 24. The internet is one of the last bastions of freedom of expression in the country.