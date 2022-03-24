Pre-booking of Sony PlayStation 5 begins in India

Mumbai: The pre-booking of Sony PlayStation 5 began on Amazon, Flipkart, ShopatSC, Reliance Digital, PrepaidGamerCard, Vijay Sales and GamesTheShop today. The Digital Edition of PS5 is priced at Rs 39,990 and Blu-ray version coasts Rs 49,990.

The PS5 is powered by a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based GPU. The console has 16 GB of GDDR6 SDRAM with a peak bandwidth of 448 GB and integrates Bluetooth 5.1 and 802.11ax. It features 4K UHD drive, USB HDD support, 2.1HDMI port and NVMe SSD slot.

The company has released only very limited consoles for sales due to chip shortage.