Reduce your ‘summer-electricity bills’ by making your fan-cooler more efficient like this…

Summer is here and people have taken out their ACs and coolers to beat the heat. The ACs and coolers haven’t been used for months, but now they’re on full blast. However, even when they have enough voltage, they sometimes are not able to get enough air. Then you should pay special attention as well if you also feel that your fan is not blowing as much air as it should and the power units are being used equally.

Our AC gets fixed at the beginning of summer, but we don’t pay attention to the coolers and fans. You’re going to learn a trick today that increases the fan speed and the cooler speed in a minute. It will also reduce your electricity bill. No electrician is needed nor do you need to buy a new fan. Just do one little thing, and the fan will increase in speed. Any fan gives air under low pressure. It cuts and throws the air downward. Because of this, the blades of the fan are sharp and curved from the front.

Get rid of the dust from the blades:

Experts have claimed that the blades of the fan cut the air and, because of this, dust and soil particles get stuck in the sharp parts of the blades, causing the fan to take on more load. As the speed slows down, the fan motor takes on more load, hence consuming more electricity. Whether it is a ceiling fan, table fan, cooler or AC. That principle holds true for all.

You only need to clean the fan blades with a wet cloth. When you are done, the fan will start to run at its full speed. But be careful not to damage the alignment by using too much force. This way, your fan motor will consume less power and will not affect your electricity bill much.