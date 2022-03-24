Taiwan earthquake: Another 5.2 magnitude quake strikes off

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), a 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off eastern Taiwan’s Taitung County on Thursday, a day after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the region. The tremor was reported at 8.38 am (Beijing local time), according to Xinhua. According to the CENC, the epicenter was located at 23.24 degrees north latitude and 121.58 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 24 km.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Taitung County in Taiwan at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday. In a report citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Xinhua reported that the epicenter had been monitored at 23.45 degrees north latitude and 121.55 degrees east longitude, 20 km below the surface.

As a series of earthquakes rattled eastern Taiwan on Wednesday morning, tremors were felt across the island, according to Taiwan’s meteorological agency. Taiwan’s local fire authorities report that one person was injured in Taitung County, power was out in several quake-struck regions, and a bridge collapsed in Hualien County.