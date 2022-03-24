UNGA isolates Russia overwhelmingly once again

On Thursday, nearly three-quarters of the United Nations General Assembly demanded assistance access and civilian safety in Ukraine, criticising Russia for creating a “dire” humanitarian situation after Moscow invaded its neighbour a month ago.

It is the second time that the 193-member General Assembly has overwhelmingly isolated Russia over what Moscow refers to as a ‘special military operation’ aimed at destroying Ukraine’s military equipment.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned Russia’s ‘absurd war.’ Thousands of people have been slain in Ukraine in the last month, millions have fled, and cities have been razed.

The resolution, written by Ukraine and its allies, gained 140 votes in favour and five votes against (Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, and Belarus), with 38 countries, including China, abstaining.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned Russia’s ‘absurd war.’ Thousands of people have been slain in Ukraine in the last month, millions have fled, and cities have been razed.

The resolution, written by Ukraine and its allies, gained 140 votes in favour and five votes against (Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, and Belarus), with 38 countries, including China, abstaining.