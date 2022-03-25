20-year-old model loses both her legs due to COVID-19 complications

A young model lost both her legs after a battle with Covid-19 following numerous emergency procedures and a period on life support.

The 20-year-old Claire Bridges of Florida was brought to the hospital in January after suffering from extreme leg pain, but testing positive for Covid-19 led to a number of other medical issues. Shortly after being taken to Tampa General Hospital on January 16, the model who was born with a congenital cardiac defect, diagnosed with myocarditis, rhabdomyolysis, moderate pneumonia, cyanosis and acidosis.

Her condition deteriorated significantly over the following two weeks due to continuous organ failure. She was given a TandemHeart which provide a consistent flow of oxygenated blood to organs and hours after that was placed on continuous dialysis because of her failing kidneys.

The condition of her leg deteriorated as the complications increased, hence physicians performed a fasciotomy to reduce the swelling and pressure. Her dad Wayne Bridges revealed that despite best efforts to save her legs, the damage was ‘too severe and irreversible’.

Claire, who is vaccinated, had both legs amputated above the knee in February. ‘She wasn’t getting circulation to her legs and, because of that, there was a lot of muscle damage’, her best friend Heather Valdes said.

In addition, doctors noticed she was bleeding inside, necessitating an emergency blood transfusion. ‘They found a very rare lesion in the first part of the small intestines that had ruptured. Luckily they were able to fix it and stop the bleeding’, her dad said on Facebook.

Despite the life-altering tragedy, the model remained upbeat, according to family and friends, who praised her as a wonderful young woman and a fighter. Her father has chronicled her journey on Facebook on March 17 and said that she was able to sit up for the first time since January.