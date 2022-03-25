Ambrane launches new smart watch ‘Ambrane FitShot Surge’ in India

Mumbai: India based electronics brand, Ambrane launched a new smart watch ‘Ambrane FitShot Surge’ in the market. It is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 1,999 via Flipkart. It is offered in two colour- Black and Pink. It comes with 1-year warranty.

Ambrane FitShot Surge smartwatch has a 32.51mm circular dial and features a 1.28-inch touchscreen with IPS LCD lucid display. It features more than 130 customizable watch faces. It features two inbuilt games.

The new smart watch can be paired with a smartphone for receiving smart alerts for incoming calls, SMS, and also notifications from apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook Messenger. The Ambrane FitShot Surge smartwatch come with SpO2 monitoring, breath training, and heart rate monitoring. It supports eight training modes and comes with timer, alarm, weather information, among other features.