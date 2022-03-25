Finnair announces new direct flight service from this Indian city

Mumbai: The national air carrier of Finland, Finnair has announced a direct flight from Mumbai to Helsinki. The new service will begin in July 2022. Mumbai will be the airline’s second destination in India after Delhi, where it has been flying since 2006.

Finnair will operate from Mumbai and Helsinki three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft for the service. Ticket bookings will begin on April 5.

Finnair connects customers to almost 70 destinations in Europe and five destinations in the US; Seattle, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.