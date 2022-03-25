Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market due to the weakening of the US currency in the global markets. At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 76.15 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 18 paise from the previous close. On Thursday, the domestic currency settled at 76.33 against the US dollar, higher by 6 paise.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.33%to 98.46.Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian share market as they sold shares worth Rs 1,740.71 crore.