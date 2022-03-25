Ramadan 2022: Lulu Group announces 50% discounts on 15,000 products

Dubai: UAE based chain of hypermarkets and retail companies, Lulu Group has announced 50% discounts on 15,000 items during Holy month of Ramadan. There will be several targeted promotions with various themes such as: Dates Festival, Healthy Ramadan with focus on organic, vegan, sugar-free, Fruits and Meat Fest, iftaar boxes, among others. Ramadan Kit – boxes of essential grocery items in two sizes will be available for Dh99 and Dh149

Lulu Group also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Make-A-Wish Foundation to launch a campaign to support critically ill children.

Earlier several other retail chains in the UAE had announced similar offers.