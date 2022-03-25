Recent study reveals presence of Microplastics in human blood for the first time

In a study to determine the prevalence of plastics in human blood, it was discovered that roughly 80% of those examined contained small particles. Blood samples from 22 donors were analysed by researchers at Vrije Universiteit (Free University) Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Plastic particles were discovered in 17 of them, which is shocking.

As per reports, PET plastic which is used in beverage bottles was identified in half of the samples. Meanwhile, polystyrene used to package food and other items was found in one-third of the samples. A quarter of the samples included polyethelene, which is used to make plastic carrier bags.

Prof. Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at the university, believes the study should be expanded, with larger sample numbers and a greater variety of polymers evaluated. He said, ‘It is certainly reasonable to be concerned’. The professor went on to say that since newborns are fed with plastic bottles, their faeces have 10 times the amount of microplastics as adults. They consume millions of microplastic particles every day as a result of this.

Microplastics have been found in human blood, indicating that these particles can adhere to organs. The findings were published in the journal Environment International. Notably, several blood samples included two or three different forms of plastic. Common Seas and the Dutch National Organization for Health Research and Development supported the research.