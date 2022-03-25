The Slavs may say ‘ Enough ‘of the war by May – Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian army, Moscow hopes to end the war in Ukraine by May 9 if the Russian onslaught in Ukraine continues. Kyiv Independent reports that intelligence sources say the Russian troops have been told the war must end by May 9 by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In Russia, this date is widely celebrated as the day of victory over Nazi Germany. Ukraine has accused Moscow of forcing hundreds of thousands of its citizens into Russia, claiming some of them might be used as ‘hostages’ to pressure Kyiv to end the war.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Ukraine’s Ombudsperson, Lyudmyla Denisova, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, were taken against their will. Nearly the same number was given by the Kremlin, but they said those people wished to go to Russia.

However, US President Joe Biden and western allies have pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but their offers fall short of the more robust military aid that was requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video appeal.